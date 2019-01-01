QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.11 - 0.12
Vol / Avg.
618.6K/313K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.08 - 0.28
Mkt Cap
116.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.11
P/E
-
Shares
997.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sep 14, 2021, 4:12PM
Peninsula Energy Ltd is a uranium mining and development company. It has three reportable operating segments, Lance Uranium projects, Wyoming USA; Karoo Uranium projects, South Africa; and Corporate/Other. The majority of its revenue comes from the Lance Uranium project.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Peninsula Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Peninsula Energy (PENMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Peninsula Energy (OTCQB: PENMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Peninsula Energy's (PENMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Peninsula Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Peninsula Energy (PENMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Peninsula Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Peninsula Energy (PENMF)?

A

The stock price for Peninsula Energy (OTCQB: PENMF) is $0.117 last updated Today at 8:44:57 PM.

Q

Does Peninsula Energy (PENMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Peninsula Energy.

Q

When is Peninsula Energy (OTCQB:PENMF) reporting earnings?

A

Peninsula Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Peninsula Energy (PENMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Peninsula Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Peninsula Energy (PENMF) operate in?

A

Peninsula Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.