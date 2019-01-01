|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Peoples Educational (OTCEM: PEDH) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Peoples Educational.
The latest price target for Peoples Educational (OTCEM: PEDH) was reported by on July 18, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PEDH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Peoples Educational (OTCEM: PEDH) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Nov 26 2021 14:36:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Peoples Educational.
Peoples Educational does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Peoples Educational.
Peoples Educational is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.