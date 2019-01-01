QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
Peoples Educational Holdings Inc develops and sells proprietary print and digital education products which are predominantly state-specific and standards-based, focused on state-required tests. The company operates through Test Preparation, Assessment, and Instruction Product Group. Test Preparation and Assessment segment create and sell print and digital products targeted to grades 1-12 to help students prepare for state proficiency tests. Instruction segment includes two product lines Focused Instruction and remedial and multicultural-related materials. Geographically, the business activities are carried out through United States.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Peoples Educational Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Peoples Educational (PEDH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Peoples Educational (OTCEM: PEDH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Peoples Educational's (PEDH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Peoples Educational.

Q

What is the target price for Peoples Educational (PEDH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Peoples Educational (OTCEM: PEDH) was reported by on July 18, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PEDH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Peoples Educational (PEDH)?

A

The stock price for Peoples Educational (OTCEM: PEDH) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Nov 26 2021 14:36:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Peoples Educational (PEDH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Peoples Educational.

Q

When is Peoples Educational (OTCEM:PEDH) reporting earnings?

A

Peoples Educational does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Peoples Educational (PEDH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Peoples Educational.

Q

What sector and industry does Peoples Educational (PEDH) operate in?

A

Peoples Educational is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.