Peoples Educational Holdings Inc develops and sells proprietary print and digital education products which are predominantly state-specific and standards-based, focused on state-required tests. The company operates through Test Preparation, Assessment, and Instruction Product Group. Test Preparation and Assessment segment create and sell print and digital products targeted to grades 1-12 to help students prepare for state proficiency tests. Instruction segment includes two product lines Focused Instruction and remedial and multicultural-related materials. Geographically, the business activities are carried out through United States.