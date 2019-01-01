QQQ
Photoelectron Corp is engaged in the design, development & commercialization of the Photon Radiosurgery System, a proprietary, therapeutic device for the treatment of cancerous tumors through the application of x-ray radiation directly to the tumor site. It is manufacturing miniature x-ray systems for a variety of applications in healthcare and non-healthcare related markets.

Photoelectron Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Photoelectron (PECN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Photoelectron (OTCEM: PECN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Photoelectron's (PECN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Photoelectron.

Q

What is the target price for Photoelectron (PECN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Photoelectron

Q

Current Stock Price for Photoelectron (PECN)?

A

The stock price for Photoelectron (OTCEM: PECN) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Nov 17 2021 19:11:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Photoelectron (PECN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Photoelectron.

Q

When is Photoelectron (OTCEM:PECN) reporting earnings?

A

Photoelectron does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Photoelectron (PECN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Photoelectron.

Q

What sector and industry does Photoelectron (PECN) operate in?

A

Photoelectron is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.