Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.95 - 2
Mkt Cap
13.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.25
Shares
8B
Outstanding
Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd manufactures and sells a variety of petrochemicals. The firm organizes itself into two segments based on product type: Olefins and Derivatives and Fertilizers and Methanol. The Olefins and Derivatives segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells chemicals used in the production of acrylic acids, antifreeze, printing ink, dyes, gas treating solvents, personal care products, and plastics used in packaging films, wires, cables, and ducting. The Fertilizers and Methanol segment sells chemicals used in gasoline additives, plastic resins, ammonia, and fertilizers. The majority of revenue comes from Malaysia, China, and Indonesia.

Analyst Ratings

Petronas Chemicals Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Petronas Chemicals Group (PECGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Petronas Chemicals Group (OTCPK: PECGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Petronas Chemicals Group's (PECGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Petronas Chemicals Group.

Q

What is the target price for Petronas Chemicals Group (PECGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Petronas Chemicals Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Petronas Chemicals Group (PECGF)?

A

The stock price for Petronas Chemicals Group (OTCPK: PECGF) is $1.66 last updated Thu Jan 14 2021 19:37:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Petronas Chemicals Group (PECGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Petronas Chemicals Group.

Q

When is Petronas Chemicals Group (OTCPK:PECGF) reporting earnings?

A

Petronas Chemicals Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Petronas Chemicals Group (PECGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Petronas Chemicals Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Petronas Chemicals Group (PECGF) operate in?

A

Petronas Chemicals Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.