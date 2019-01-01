Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd manufactures and sells a variety of petrochemicals. The firm organizes itself into two segments based on product type: Olefins and Derivatives and Fertilizers and Methanol. The Olefins and Derivatives segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells chemicals used in the production of acrylic acids, antifreeze, printing ink, dyes, gas treating solvents, personal care products, and plastics used in packaging films, wires, cables, and ducting. The Fertilizers and Methanol segment sells chemicals used in gasoline additives, plastic resins, ammonia, and fertilizers. The majority of revenue comes from Malaysia, China, and Indonesia.