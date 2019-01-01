QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Peoples Bancorp Inc is a diversified financial products and services company. It offers a complete line of banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions in Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky.

Analyst Ratings

Peoples Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Peoples Bancorp (PEBC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Peoples Bancorp (OTCPK: PEBC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Peoples Bancorp's (PEBC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Peoples Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Peoples Bancorp (PEBC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Peoples Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Peoples Bancorp (PEBC)?

A

The stock price for Peoples Bancorp (OTCPK: PEBC) is $30 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 18:20:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Peoples Bancorp (PEBC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 14, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 6, 2018.

Q

When is Peoples Bancorp (OTCPK:PEBC) reporting earnings?

A

Peoples Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Peoples Bancorp (PEBC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Peoples Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Peoples Bancorp (PEBC) operate in?

A

Peoples Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.