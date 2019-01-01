ñol

Global Foo
(OTCPK:PEASF)
$0.44
At close: Aug 16
Global Foo (OTC:PEASF), Quotes and News Summary

Global Foo (OTC: PEASF)

Global Food and Ingredients Inc is a plant-based food and ingredients company, connecting the local farm to the global supply chain for peas, beans, lentils, chickpeas and other high protein specialty crops. It is organized into four primary business lines: Pea Protein Inputs, Plant-Based Ingredients, Plant-Based Pet Food Ingredients and Plant-Based Consumer Packaged Goods. The company buys directly from its extensive network of farmers, processes its products locally at its four wholly-owned processing facilities in Western Canada and ships to 37 countries across the world.
Global Foo Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Global Foo (PEASF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Global Foo (OTCPK: PEASF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Global Foo's (PEASF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Global Foo.

Q
What is the target price for Global Foo (PEASF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Global Foo

Q
Current Stock Price for Global Foo (PEASF)?
A

The stock price for Global Foo (OTCPK: PEASF) is $0.44 last updated August 16, 2022, 6:52 PM UTC.

Q
Does Global Foo (PEASF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Foo.

Q
When is Global Foo (OTCPK:PEASF) reporting earnings?
A

Global Foo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Global Foo (PEASF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Global Foo.

Q
What sector and industry does Global Foo (PEASF) operate in?
A

Global Foo is in the Consumer Defensive sector and Farm Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.