Pedro’s List Stock (OTC:PDRO), Quotes and News Summary

Pedro’s List Stock (OTC: PDRO)
|Day Range- - -
|52 Wk Range- - -
|Open / Close- / -
|Float / Outstanding161.1M / 361.1M
|Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
|Mkt Cap-
|P/E-
|50d Avg. Price-
|Div / Yield-
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float161.1M
|EPS-0.43
You can purchase shares of Pedro’s List (OTCPK: PDRO) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Pedro’s List.
There is no analysis for Pedro’s List
The stock price for Pedro’s List (OTCPK: PDRO) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Pedro’s List.
Pedro’s List does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Pedro’s List.
Pedro’s List is in the Financial Services sector and Shell Companies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.