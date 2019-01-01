ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Pedro’s List
(OTCPK:PDRO)
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range- - -Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding161.1M / 361.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1KMkt Cap-P/E-50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float161.1MEPS-0.43

Pedro’s List Stock (OTC:PDRO), Quotes and News Summary

Pedro’s List Stock (OTC: PDRO)

Day Range- - -52 Wk Range- - -Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding161.1M / 361.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1KMkt Cap-P/E-50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float161.1MEPS-0.43
Pedro's List Inc, formerly Quest Management Inc is a development stage company.
Read More

Pedro’s List Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Pedro’s List (PDRO) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Pedro’s List (OTCPK: PDRO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Pedro’s List's (PDRO) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Pedro’s List.

Q
What is the target price for Pedro’s List (PDRO) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Pedro’s List

Q
Current Stock Price for Pedro’s List (PDRO)?
A

The stock price for Pedro’s List (OTCPK: PDRO) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does Pedro’s List (PDRO) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pedro’s List.

Q
When is Pedro’s List (OTCPK:PDRO) reporting earnings?
A

Pedro’s List does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Pedro’s List (PDRO) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Pedro’s List.

Q
What sector and industry does Pedro’s List (PDRO) operate in?
A

Pedro’s List is in the Financial Services sector and Shell Companies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.