Benzinga - Feb 27, 2021, 2:06PM
Marathon Group Corp is engaged in the businesses of software development. The firm engages in developing a point-of-sale platform for retail stores and the sale of legal cannabis products. It is a Software Company engaged in web property development focusing on solving problems faced by small and medium-size businesses in getting customers and generating revenue.

Marathon Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Marathon Group (PDPR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Marathon Group (OTCEM: PDPR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Marathon Group's (PDPR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Marathon Group.

Q

What is the target price for Marathon Group (PDPR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Marathon Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Marathon Group (PDPR)?

A

The stock price for Marathon Group (OTCEM: PDPR) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 19:55:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Marathon Group (PDPR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Marathon Group.

Q

When is Marathon Group (OTCEM:PDPR) reporting earnings?

A

Marathon Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Marathon Group (PDPR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Marathon Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Marathon Group (PDPR) operate in?

A

Marathon Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.