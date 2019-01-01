QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Platinum Studios Inc is a comic book character based entertainment company which controls one of the world's largest independently owned comic book character libraries. The company produces film, television, and merchandise, and is a licensor of rights. Platinum Studios has released films and/or television programming with Universal Studios, Paramount Pictures, DreamWorks, MGM, Showtime, and Lions Gate.

Platinum Studios Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Platinum Studios (PDOS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Platinum Studios (OTCEM: PDOS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Platinum Studios's (PDOS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Platinum Studios.

Q

What is the target price for Platinum Studios (PDOS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Platinum Studios

Q

Current Stock Price for Platinum Studios (PDOS)?

A

The stock price for Platinum Studios (OTCEM: PDOS) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:57:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Platinum Studios (PDOS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Platinum Studios.

Q

When is Platinum Studios (OTCEM:PDOS) reporting earnings?

A

Platinum Studios does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Platinum Studios (PDOS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Platinum Studios.

Q

What sector and industry does Platinum Studios (PDOS) operate in?

A

Platinum Studios is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.