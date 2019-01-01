QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Predictive Discovery Ltd is a mineral exploration company operating in Australia that focuses on identifying and developing economic reserves in West Africa and Australia. The projects of the company include Bankan Project that comprises Kaninko and Saman Permits located in Guinea; Glomin Joint Venture; Bobosso Project; Ferkessedougou North Project; and Montage Joint Venture that consists of Kalinga, Tantiabongou, Tambifwanou, Tamfoagou, Tambiri, Bira, Bongou, Basieri permits. Its segment consist of Gold Aust, Gold Burk. Faso, Gold Cote D'Ivoire, Gold Mali, Gold Guinea, and Corporate.

Predictive Discovery Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Predictive Discovery (PDIYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Predictive Discovery (OTCPK: PDIYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Predictive Discovery's (PDIYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Predictive Discovery.

Q

What is the target price for Predictive Discovery (PDIYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Predictive Discovery

Q

Current Stock Price for Predictive Discovery (PDIYF)?

A

The stock price for Predictive Discovery (OTCPK: PDIYF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Predictive Discovery (PDIYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Predictive Discovery.

Q

When is Predictive Discovery (OTCPK:PDIYF) reporting earnings?

A

Predictive Discovery does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Predictive Discovery (PDIYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Predictive Discovery.

Q

What sector and industry does Predictive Discovery (PDIYF) operate in?

A

Predictive Discovery is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.