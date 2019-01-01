Predictive Discovery Ltd is a mineral exploration company operating in Australia that focuses on identifying and developing economic reserves in West Africa and Australia. The projects of the company include Bankan Project that comprises Kaninko and Saman Permits located in Guinea; Glomin Joint Venture; Bobosso Project; Ferkessedougou North Project; and Montage Joint Venture that consists of Kalinga, Tantiabongou, Tambifwanou, Tamfoagou, Tambiri, Bira, Bongou, Basieri permits. Its segment consist of Gold Aust, Gold Burk. Faso, Gold Cote D'Ivoire, Gold Mali, Gold Guinea, and Corporate.