A

The latest price target for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF ( NASDAQ : PDBC ) was reported by Barclays on September 8, 2015 . The analyst firm set a price target for 69.00 expecting PDBC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 326.72 % upside ). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.