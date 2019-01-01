QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.3 - 0.8
Mkt Cap
3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
8.07
EPS
0
Shares
8.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Procyon Corp is a United based company, through its subsidiary, is engaged in developing and marketing proprietary medical products used in the treatment of pressure ulcers, stasis ulcers, wounds, dermatitis, inflammation and other skin problems. Its wound care products are sold through distributors to institutional customers such as hospitals, wound care clinics, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies and to physicians and other healthcare practitioners. The product lines of the firm are AMERX, AMERIGEL, and HELIX3 Bioactive Collagen. The skin and wound care products are marketed under the trademark AMERIGEL which contains proprietary ingredient OAKIN which promotes wound healing and healthy skin. The corporation markets the products primarily in the United States.

Procyon Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Procyon (PCYN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Procyon (OTCPK: PCYN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Procyon's (PCYN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Procyon.

Q

What is the target price for Procyon (PCYN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Procyon

Q

Current Stock Price for Procyon (PCYN)?

A

The stock price for Procyon (OTCPK: PCYN) is $0.37 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 14:30:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Procyon (PCYN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Procyon.

Q

When is Procyon (OTCPK:PCYN) reporting earnings?

A

Procyon does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Procyon (PCYN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Procyon.

Q

What sector and industry does Procyon (PCYN) operate in?

A

Procyon is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.