Procyon Corp is a United based company, through its subsidiary, is engaged in developing and marketing proprietary medical products used in the treatment of pressure ulcers, stasis ulcers, wounds, dermatitis, inflammation and other skin problems. Its wound care products are sold through distributors to institutional customers such as hospitals, wound care clinics, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies and to physicians and other healthcare practitioners. The product lines of the firm are AMERX, AMERIGEL, and HELIX3 Bioactive Collagen. The skin and wound care products are marketed under the trademark AMERIGEL which contains proprietary ingredient OAKIN which promotes wound healing and healthy skin. The corporation markets the products primarily in the United States.