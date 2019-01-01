QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
0.32/2.82%
52 Wk
11.33 - 15.68
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
6.24
EPS
2.24
Shares
14.1M
Outstanding
Pasco Corp is a Japan-based company engaged in the business of acquisition and processing of geospatial information. Principally, it offers spaceborne services, airborne surveying, vehicle and ground surveying, water area surveying and many more. In addition, the company also provides geographic information system cloud services and geospatial information consulting services. It also produces spatial information data which assists in various fields such as printing, broadcasting, and publishing.

Pasco Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pasco (PCRRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pasco (OTCPK: PCRRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pasco's (PCRRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pasco.

Q

What is the target price for Pasco (PCRRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pasco

Q

Current Stock Price for Pasco (PCRRF)?

A

The stock price for Pasco (OTCPK: PCRRF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pasco (PCRRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pasco.

Q

When is Pasco (OTCPK:PCRRF) reporting earnings?

A

Pasco does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pasco (PCRRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pasco.

Q

What sector and industry does Pasco (PCRRF) operate in?

A

Pasco is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.