QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.4K/2.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.68 - 14.84
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
41.73
Shares
20M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

PCA Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PCA (PCRDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PCA (OTCPK: PCRDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PCA's (PCRDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PCA.

Q

What is the target price for PCA (PCRDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PCA

Q

Current Stock Price for PCA (PCRDF)?

A

The stock price for PCA (OTCPK: PCRDF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PCA (PCRDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PCA.

Q

When is PCA (OTCPK:PCRDF) reporting earnings?

A

PCA does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PCA (PCRDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PCA.

Q

What sector and industry does PCA (PCRDF) operate in?

A

PCA is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.