Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.9K
Div / Yield
0.11/3.74%
52 Wk
2.55 - 3.42
Mkt Cap
316.6M
Payout Ratio
48.08
Open
-
P/E
25.76
EPS
0.14
Shares
110.3M
Outstanding
Pricer AB is engaged in providing in-store digital shelf-edge solutions. Its products and solutions include shopper solutions, store manage solutions, price automation, a communication platform, electronic shelf labels. The company's customers include grocery retail trade, do-it-yourself, electronics, mobile phone chains and pharmacies. The firm derives the majority of its revenue from France.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Pricer Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pricer (PCRBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pricer (OTCPK: PCRBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pricer's (PCRBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pricer.

Q

What is the target price for Pricer (PCRBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pricer

Q

Current Stock Price for Pricer (PCRBF)?

A

The stock price for Pricer (OTCPK: PCRBF) is $2.87 last updated Thu Jan 06 2022 14:35:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pricer (PCRBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pricer.

Q

When is Pricer (OTCPK:PCRBF) reporting earnings?

A

Pricer does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pricer (PCRBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pricer.

Q

What sector and industry does Pricer (PCRBF) operate in?

A

Pricer is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.