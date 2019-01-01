QQQ
Range
0.05 - 0.05
Vol / Avg.
45.6K/37.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.12
Mkt Cap
5.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.05
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
117.9M
Outstanding
Petrolympic Ltd is an exploration company, engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum light crude oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company operates and holds an interest in two business areas which are St. Lawrence Lowlands and Gaspe Peninsula in Canada and Texas in Canada and the Maverick Basin Project in the United States of America. Geographically, it has two segments namely Canada and the USA.

Petrolympic Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Petrolympic (PCQRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Petrolympic (OTCPK: PCQRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Petrolympic's (PCQRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Petrolympic.

Q

What is the target price for Petrolympic (PCQRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Petrolympic

Q

Current Stock Price for Petrolympic (PCQRF)?

A

The stock price for Petrolympic (OTCPK: PCQRF) is $0.05 last updated Today at 8:35:37 PM.

Q

Does Petrolympic (PCQRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Petrolympic.

Q

When is Petrolympic (OTCPK:PCQRF) reporting earnings?

A

Petrolympic does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Petrolympic (PCQRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Petrolympic.

Q

What sector and industry does Petrolympic (PCQRF) operate in?

A

Petrolympic is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.