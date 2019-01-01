PC Partner Group Ltd is a manufacturer of computer electronics. Principally, it is engaged in the designing and manufacturing of electronics and personal computer parts and accessories. The company's product consists of video graphics card, mini-PCs, and motherboards. In addition, it is involved in the development and production of video graphics cards for desktop personal computers (PC's), electronics manufacturing services, and trading of other PC related products and components. The company's brand includes ZOTAC, Manli, and Inno3D. Majority of company's revenue is derived from the Asia Pacific region.