There is no Press for this Ticker
PC Partner Group Ltd is a manufacturer of computer electronics. Principally, it is engaged in the designing and manufacturing of electronics and personal computer parts and accessories. The company's product consists of video graphics card, mini-PCs, and motherboards. In addition, it is involved in the development and production of video graphics cards for desktop personal computers (PC's), electronics manufacturing services, and trading of other PC related products and components. The company's brand includes ZOTAC, Manli, and Inno3D. Majority of company's revenue is derived from the Asia Pacific region.

PC Partner Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PC Partner Gr (PCPPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PC Partner Gr (OTCPK: PCPPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are PC Partner Gr's (PCPPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PC Partner Gr.

Q

What is the target price for PC Partner Gr (PCPPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PC Partner Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for PC Partner Gr (PCPPF)?

A

The stock price for PC Partner Gr (OTCPK: PCPPF) is $0.135 last updated Mon Jul 06 2020 16:42:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PC Partner Gr (PCPPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PC Partner Gr.

Q

When is PC Partner Gr (OTCPK:PCPPF) reporting earnings?

A

PC Partner Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PC Partner Gr (PCPPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PC Partner Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does PC Partner Gr (PCPPF) operate in?

A

PC Partner Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.