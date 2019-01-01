QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Pacific Conquest Holdings Inc is a business management company that incubates promising companies in select stable growth industries. The principals of the company have deep roots and relationships with Pacific Rim countries and have several potential acquisitions in process throughout the region. The castor business is the first of its subsidiaries being incubated and grown into a complete profit center for the company.

Pacific Conquest Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pacific Conquest Holdings (PCHK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pacific Conquest Holdings (OTCPK: PCHK) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Pacific Conquest Holdings's (PCHK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pacific Conquest Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Pacific Conquest Holdings (PCHK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pacific Conquest Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Pacific Conquest Holdings (PCHK)?

A

The stock price for Pacific Conquest Holdings (OTCPK: PCHK) is $0.1201 last updated Fri Feb 04 2022 18:24:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pacific Conquest Holdings (PCHK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pacific Conquest Holdings.

Q

When is Pacific Conquest Holdings (OTCPK:PCHK) reporting earnings?

A

Pacific Conquest Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pacific Conquest Holdings (PCHK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pacific Conquest Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Pacific Conquest Holdings (PCHK) operate in?

A

Pacific Conquest Holdings is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.