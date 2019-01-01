Comments

Pacific Gas & Electric

PCGpDAMEX
$20.69
-5.59-27.02%
At close: Oct 10, 4:00 PM EDT
$15.10
-5.59-27.02%
After Hours: Oct 10, 4:00 PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Pacific Gas & Electric (PCGpD) ForecastNewsEarningsPacific Gas & Electric (PCGpD) OptionsGuidance

Dividends

Analyst RatingsInsider TradesShort Interest

Pacific Gas & Electric (AMEX:PCGpD) Stock, Dividends

Pacific Gas & Electric issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Pacific Gas & Electric generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co Dividend Overview

Pacific Gas & Electric Co currently pays a - dividend of - per year for a yield of 6.04%.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co's last ex-dividend date and next ex-dividend date are both unknown.

Key Highlights:

  • Annual Payout: -
  • Current Yield: 6.04%
  • Next Ex-Dividend Date: Unknown
  • Last Ex-Dividend Date: Unknown
  • Payments per Year: -
Dividend Yield (Forward)
6.04%

Dividends for Pacific Gas & Electric

FAQ

Q

When does Pacific Gas & Electric (PCGpD) pay its next dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pacific Gas & Electric.

Q

What date did I need to own Pacific Gas & Electric (PCGpD) stock to get the latest dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pacific Gas & Electric.

Q

How much per share is the next Pacific Gas & Electric (PCGpD) dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pacific Gas & Electric.

Q

What is the dividend yield for Pacific Gas & Electric (AMEX:PCGpD)?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pacific Gas & Electric.

Q

What was the announcement date for the next Pacific Gas & Electric (PCGpD) dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends announced for Pacific Gas & Electric

Q

Why is Pacific Gas & Electric (PCGpD) dividend considered high?

A

There is not enough data to provide an evaluation.

Q

Is Pacific Gas & Electric (PCGpD) a good dividend?

A

There is not enough data to provide an evaluation.

Q

Is the Pacific Gas & Electric (PCGpD) dividend sustainable?

A

There is not enough data to provide an evaluation.

