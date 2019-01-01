Pacific Gas & Electric (AMEX:PCGpD) Stock, Dividends

Pacific Gas & Electric issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Pacific Gas & Electric generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co Dividend Overview

Pacific Gas & Electric Co currently pays a - dividend of - per year for a yield of 6.04%.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co's last ex-dividend date and next ex-dividend date are both unknown.

Key Highlights :