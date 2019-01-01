QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
PC Group Inc offers a diverse line of personal care products for the private label retail, medical, and therapeutic markets.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

PC Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PC Group (PCGR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PC Group (OTCEM: PCGR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are PC Group's (PCGR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PC Group.

Q

What is the target price for PC Group (PCGR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PC Group

Q

Current Stock Price for PC Group (PCGR)?

A

The stock price for PC Group (OTCEM: PCGR) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Jan 28 2022 19:28:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PC Group (PCGR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PC Group.

Q

When is PC Group (OTCEM:PCGR) reporting earnings?

A

PC Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PC Group (PCGR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PC Group.

Q

What sector and industry does PC Group (PCGR) operate in?

A

PC Group is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.