Range
0.48 - 0.48
Vol / Avg.
2K/3.7K
Div / Yield
0.02/3.54%
52 Wk
0.22 - 0.56
Mkt Cap
2.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.48
P/E
15.11
Shares
4.8B
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Marine
Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd is an investment holding company engaged in the provision of dry bulk shipping services internationally including Asia, America, Europe, Africa, and Australia and New Zealand. The company generates revenue from shipping activities, while the principal sources of which are derived from Handysize and Supramax vessels.

Pacific Basin Shipping Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pacific Basin Shipping (PCFBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCPK: PCFBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pacific Basin Shipping's (PCFBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pacific Basin Shipping.

Q

What is the target price for Pacific Basin Shipping (PCFBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pacific Basin Shipping

Q

Current Stock Price for Pacific Basin Shipping (PCFBF)?

A

The stock price for Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCPK: PCFBF) is $0.48382 last updated Today at 6:39:48 PM.

Q

Does Pacific Basin Shipping (PCFBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pacific Basin Shipping.

Q

When is Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCPK:PCFBF) reporting earnings?

A

Pacific Basin Shipping does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pacific Basin Shipping (PCFBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pacific Basin Shipping.

Q

What sector and industry does Pacific Basin Shipping (PCFBF) operate in?

A

Pacific Basin Shipping is in the Industrials sector and Marine industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.