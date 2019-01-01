QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/15K
Div / Yield
0.03/10.14%
52 Wk
0.22 - 0.31
Mkt Cap
688.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
2.6B
Outstanding
Pacific Century Regional Developments Ltd is a Singapore-based company that engages in telecommunications, media, IT Solutions, logistics, and property development. Investments are primarily focused on Singapore, Hong Kong, Cayman Islands, and India. Operations are divided into two segments, namely Investment Holding and Business Management & Consultancy Services. The company's primary holding operates in local and international telecommunications and information technology services, technology-related businesses, and investment holding in Hong Kong. The group recognizes revenue through dividend income, fee income, interest income, and rental income.

Pacific Century Regional Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pacific Century Regional (PCDVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pacific Century Regional (OTCPK: PCDVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pacific Century Regional's (PCDVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pacific Century Regional.

Q

What is the target price for Pacific Century Regional (PCDVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pacific Century Regional

Q

Current Stock Price for Pacific Century Regional (PCDVF)?

A

The stock price for Pacific Century Regional (OTCPK: PCDVF) is $0.26 last updated Mon Nov 29 2021 20:52:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pacific Century Regional (PCDVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pacific Century Regional.

Q

When is Pacific Century Regional (OTCPK:PCDVF) reporting earnings?

A

Pacific Century Regional does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pacific Century Regional (PCDVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pacific Century Regional.

Q

What sector and industry does Pacific Century Regional (PCDVF) operate in?

A

Pacific Century Regional is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.