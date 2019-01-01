Pacific Century Regional Developments Ltd is a Singapore-based company that engages in telecommunications, media, IT Solutions, logistics, and property development. Investments are primarily focused on Singapore, Hong Kong, Cayman Islands, and India. Operations are divided into two segments, namely Investment Holding and Business Management & Consultancy Services. The company's primary holding operates in local and international telecommunications and information technology services, technology-related businesses, and investment holding in Hong Kong. The group recognizes revenue through dividend income, fee income, interest income, and rental income.