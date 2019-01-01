QQQ
PetroChina, the national champion that inherited the majority of Chinese onshore oil and gas assets, has developed into an international supermajor. It produces more than 1.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent of oil and gas annually and has more than 1.2 billion barrels of annual crude oil primary distillation capacity and more than 22,000 service stations. The fluctuations in the prices of crude oil, refined products, chemical products, and natural gas have a significant impact on PetroChina's revenue. State-owned China National Petroleum Corp is PetroChina's controlling shareholder with a stake of more than 80%. The firm's peers in China are Sinopec and CNOOC.

PetroChina Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PetroChina Co (PCCYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PetroChina Co (OTCPK: PCCYF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are PetroChina Co's (PCCYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PetroChina Co.

Q

What is the target price for PetroChina Co (PCCYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PetroChina Co

Q

Current Stock Price for PetroChina Co (PCCYF)?

A

The stock price for PetroChina Co (OTCPK: PCCYF) is $0.4905 last updated Fri Feb 04 2022 19:36:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PetroChina Co (PCCYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PetroChina Co.

Q

When is PetroChina Co (OTCPK:PCCYF) reporting earnings?

A

PetroChina Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PetroChina Co (PCCYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PetroChina Co.

Q

What sector and industry does PetroChina Co (PCCYF) operate in?

A

PetroChina Co is in the sector and industry.