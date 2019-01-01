ñol

Piedmont Community Bank
(OTCEM:PCBN)
0.0001
00
At close: Jan 20
15 minutes delayed

Piedmont Community Bank (OTC:PCBN), Dividends

Piedmont Community Bank issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Piedmont Community Bank generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Piedmont Community Bank Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Piedmont Community Bank (PCBN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Piedmont Community Bank.

Q
What date did I need to own Piedmont Community Bank (PCBN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Piedmont Community Bank.

Q
How much per share is the next Piedmont Community Bank (PCBN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Piedmont Community Bank.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Piedmont Community Bank (OTCEM:PCBN)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Piedmont Community Bank.

