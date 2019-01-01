QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Piedmont Community Bank Group Inc is a state chartered commercial bank. It offers personal checking accounts, savings accounts, debit cards, credit cards, account services, and loans. It offers banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals.

see more
Piedmont Community Bank Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Piedmont Community Bank (PCBN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Piedmont Community Bank (OTCEM: PCBN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Piedmont Community Bank's (PCBN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Piedmont Community Bank.

Q

What is the target price for Piedmont Community Bank (PCBN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Piedmont Community Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for Piedmont Community Bank (PCBN)?

A

The stock price for Piedmont Community Bank (OTCEM: PCBN) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Jan 20 2022 20:52:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Piedmont Community Bank (PCBN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Piedmont Community Bank.

Q

When is Piedmont Community Bank (OTCEM:PCBN) reporting earnings?

A

Piedmont Community Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Piedmont Community Bank (PCBN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Piedmont Community Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Piedmont Community Bank (PCBN) operate in?

A

Piedmont Community Bank is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.