Range
13.8 - 13.8
Vol / Avg.
18K/3.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10.96 - 13.95
Mkt Cap
73M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
13.8
P/E
18.85
EPS
0.14
Shares
5.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Pinnacle Bank is a bank holding company. The bank offers a range of commercial and retail banking products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, merchant bankcard processing, residential and commercial mortgages, home equity loans, consumer installment loans, agricultural loans, investment loans, small business loans, commercial lines of credit and letters of credit. It offers various types of deposits, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits and interest-bearing deposits. Pinnacle provides products and services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals.

Pinnacle Bank Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pinnacle Bank (PBNK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pinnacle Bank (OTCQB: PBNK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pinnacle Bank's (PBNK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pinnacle Bank.

Q

What is the target price for Pinnacle Bank (PBNK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pinnacle Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for Pinnacle Bank (PBNK)?

A

The stock price for Pinnacle Bank (OTCQB: PBNK) is $13.8 last updated Today at 7:26:36 PM.

Q

Does Pinnacle Bank (PBNK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pinnacle Bank.

Q

When is Pinnacle Bank (OTCQB:PBNK) reporting earnings?

A

Pinnacle Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pinnacle Bank (PBNK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pinnacle Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Pinnacle Bank (PBNK) operate in?

A

Pinnacle Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.