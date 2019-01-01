Pinnacle Bank is a bank holding company. The bank offers a range of commercial and retail banking products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, merchant bankcard processing, residential and commercial mortgages, home equity loans, consumer installment loans, agricultural loans, investment loans, small business loans, commercial lines of credit and letters of credit. It offers various types of deposits, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits and interest-bearing deposits. Pinnacle provides products and services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals.