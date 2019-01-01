QQQ
Range
26.12 - 26.12
Vol / Avg.
0.5K/0.9K
Div / Yield
0.13/0.49%
52 Wk
25.98 - 58
Mkt Cap
703.2M
Payout Ratio
16
Open
26.12
P/E
33.21
EPS
-0.02
Shares
26.9M
Outstanding
Pollard Banknote Ltd is principally engaged in the manufacturing, development, and sale of lottery and charitable gaming products throughout the world. Its operating segments are Lotteries and charitable gaming and Diamond Game. It provides instant tickets and lottery services including licensed products, distribution, SureTrack lottery management system, retail telephone selling, marketing, iLottery, digital products, Social InstantsTM, retail management services, and instant ticket vending machines. In addition, its charitable gaming product line includes pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, pull-tab vending machines, and ancillary products. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the sale of Instant tickets.

Pollard Banknote Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pollard Banknote (PBKOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pollard Banknote (OTCPK: PBKOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pollard Banknote's (PBKOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pollard Banknote.

Q

What is the target price for Pollard Banknote (PBKOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pollard Banknote

Q

Current Stock Price for Pollard Banknote (PBKOF)?

A

The stock price for Pollard Banknote (OTCPK: PBKOF) is $26.1229 last updated Today at 8:52:54 PM.

Q

Does Pollard Banknote (PBKOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pollard Banknote.

Q

When is Pollard Banknote (OTCPK:PBKOF) reporting earnings?

A

Pollard Banknote does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pollard Banknote (PBKOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pollard Banknote.

Q

What sector and industry does Pollard Banknote (PBKOF) operate in?

A

Pollard Banknote is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.