Pollard Banknote Ltd is principally engaged in the manufacturing, development, and sale of lottery and charitable gaming products throughout the world. Its operating segments are Lotteries and charitable gaming and Diamond Game. It provides instant tickets and lottery services including licensed products, distribution, SureTrack lottery management system, retail telephone selling, marketing, iLottery, digital products, Social InstantsTM, retail management services, and instant ticket vending machines. In addition, its charitable gaming product line includes pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, pull-tab vending machines, and ancillary products. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the sale of Instant tickets.