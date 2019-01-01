Paramount Bed Holding Co Ltd manufactures medical and nursing care products. Its acute care business sells products to intensive care units and other acute care facilities to relieve patient discomfort and prevent secondary infections. The long-term care business sells products used at long-term medical care facilities and nursing homes. The residential and nursing care business sells products to nurses and home-care helpers. The sleep and wellness business sells products to help customers sleep soundly, which include custom-made mattresses. The maintenance business provides bed maintenance and cleaning services. Paramount Bed generates the vast majority of its revenue in Japan.