Paramount Bed Holding Co Ltd manufactures medical and nursing care products. Its acute care business sells products to intensive care units and other acute care facilities to relieve patient discomfort and prevent secondary infections. The long-term care business sells products used at long-term medical care facilities and nursing homes. The residential and nursing care business sells products to nurses and home-care helpers. The sleep and wellness business sells products to help customers sleep soundly, which include custom-made mattresses. The maintenance business provides bed maintenance and cleaning services. Paramount Bed generates the vast majority of its revenue in Japan.

Paramount Bed Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Paramount Bed Holding (PBHDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Paramount Bed Holding (OTCPK: PBHDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Paramount Bed Holding's (PBHDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Paramount Bed Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Paramount Bed Holding (PBHDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Paramount Bed Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Paramount Bed Holding (PBHDF)?

A

The stock price for Paramount Bed Holding (OTCPK: PBHDF) is $19.74 last updated Thu May 20 2021 15:06:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Paramount Bed Holding (PBHDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Paramount Bed Holding.

Q

When is Paramount Bed Holding (OTCPK:PBHDF) reporting earnings?

A

Paramount Bed Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Paramount Bed Holding (PBHDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Paramount Bed Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Paramount Bed Holding (PBHDF) operate in?

A

Paramount Bed Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.