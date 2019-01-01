QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
13.42 - 14.25
Vol / Avg.
16.3K/22.2K
Div / Yield
0.19/1.36%
52 Wk
10.25 - 79.94
Mkt Cap
69.4B
Payout Ratio
43.68
Open
13.58
P/E
31.98
EPS
1670
Shares
4.9B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk is an Indonesian based banking service provider operating as a Sharia bank. The bank provides various financial solutions to its customers through its inter-branch links, ATM network, and electronic banking services. It offers loans, accepts deposits, mutual fund investments fixed income products and credit facilities. The customer base mainly includes individuals, small and medium businesses and corporations.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bank Central Asia Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Bank Central Asia (PBCRY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bank Central Asia (OTCPK: PBCRY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bank Central Asia's (PBCRY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bank Central Asia.

Q

What is the target price for Bank Central Asia (PBCRY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bank Central Asia

Q

Current Stock Price for Bank Central Asia (PBCRY)?

A

The stock price for Bank Central Asia (OTCPK: PBCRY) is $14.08 last updated Today at 8:38:50 PM.

Q

Does Bank Central Asia (PBCRY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 4, 2013 to stockholders of record on December 3, 2012.

Q

When is Bank Central Asia (OTCPK:PBCRY) reporting earnings?

A

Bank Central Asia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bank Central Asia (PBCRY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bank Central Asia.

Q

What sector and industry does Bank Central Asia (PBCRY) operate in?

A

Bank Central Asia is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.