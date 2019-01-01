Pandora A/S is a premium jewelry brand and the market leader in the charm bracelet category with an estimated 9% share of the global wristwear market. The company was established in the 1980s in Denmark and since then has expanded globally. Pandora has over 2,600 concept stores globally (1,400 owned and operated, and the remainder run by its franchise partners) as well as multibrand locations and stores-in-stores. Pandora owned retail accounts for 42% of sales, own online channels for 29% and wholesale for the remainder. Charms and bracelets account for almost three fourths of its sales. The firm produces mostly internally in two jewelry-crafting facilities in Thailand.