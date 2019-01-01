QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Pacific CMA Inc is a freight forwarder that manages the transportation of all types of cargo. As a freight forwarder, the company employs a network of commercial carriers to transport cargo for its clients instead of owning transportation assets itself.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Pacific CMA Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pacific CMA (PACC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pacific CMA (OTCEM: PACC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pacific CMA's (PACC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pacific CMA.

Q

What is the target price for Pacific CMA (PACC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pacific CMA

Q

Current Stock Price for Pacific CMA (PACC)?

A

The stock price for Pacific CMA (OTCEM: PACC) is $0.0001 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 17:28:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pacific CMA (PACC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pacific CMA.

Q

When is Pacific CMA (OTCEM:PACC) reporting earnings?

A

Pacific CMA does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pacific CMA (PACC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pacific CMA.

Q

What sector and industry does Pacific CMA (PACC) operate in?

A

Pacific CMA is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.