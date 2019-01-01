QQQ
Orphazyme AS is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the amplification of Heat Shock Proteins. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative rare diseases. The company's lead candidate, Arimoclomol, is in development for four severe orphan diseases: Niemann-Pick disease Type C (NPC), Gaucher disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), and Inclusion Body Myositis (IBM).

Orphazyme Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Orphazyme (OZYMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Orphazyme (OTCPK: OZYMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Orphazyme's (OZYMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Orphazyme.

Q

What is the target price for Orphazyme (OZYMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Orphazyme

Q

Current Stock Price for Orphazyme (OZYMF)?

A

The stock price for Orphazyme (OTCPK: OZYMF) is $2.485 last updated Fri Jan 07 2022 17:52:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Orphazyme (OZYMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Orphazyme.

Q

When is Orphazyme (OTCPK:OZYMF) reporting earnings?

A

Orphazyme does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Orphazyme (OZYMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Orphazyme.

Q

What sector and industry does Orphazyme (OZYMF) operate in?

A

Orphazyme is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.