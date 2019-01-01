QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.6 - 8.97
Mkt Cap
444.4M
Payout Ratio
9.94
Open
-
P/E
29.98
Shares
49.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Diversified Financial Services
OFX Group Ltd is a low-cost international multicurrency payments provider via its online platform and network of global bank accounts. The company's two products are international payment services and international payment solutions. Its International payment services are monitored by geographic region and provide bank to bank currency transfers servicing businesses and consumers. International payment solutions are monitored globally and provide strategic partners with a package which includes: OFX IT platform; client service; compliance; banking relationships; and payment capabilities.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

OFX Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OFX Group (OZFRY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OFX Group (OTCPK: OZFRY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are OFX Group's (OZFRY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for OFX Group.

Q

What is the target price for OFX Group (OZFRY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for OFX Group

Q

Current Stock Price for OFX Group (OZFRY)?

A

The stock price for OFX Group (OTCPK: OZFRY) is $8.97 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 16:24:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does OFX Group (OZFRY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for OFX Group.

Q

When is OFX Group (OTCPK:OZFRY) reporting earnings?

A

OFX Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is OFX Group (OZFRY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OFX Group.

Q

What sector and industry does OFX Group (OZFRY) operate in?

A

OFX Group is in the Financials sector and Diversified Financial Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.