Range
0.16 - 0.17
Vol / Avg.
15K/17.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.15 - 1.22
Mkt Cap
9.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.17
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
58.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Outback Goldfields Corp is an exploration mining company, holding a package of four highly prospective gold projects located proximate and adjacent to the Fosterville Gold Mine in Victoria, Australia. The Goldfields of Victoria, Australia are home to some of the highest grade and lowest cost mining in the world.

Outback Goldfields Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Outback Goldfields (OZBKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Outback Goldfields (OTCQB: OZBKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Outback Goldfields's (OZBKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Outback Goldfields.

Q

What is the target price for Outback Goldfields (OZBKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Outback Goldfields

Q

Current Stock Price for Outback Goldfields (OZBKF)?

A

The stock price for Outback Goldfields (OTCQB: OZBKF) is $0.16 last updated Today at 4:01:42 PM.

Q

Does Outback Goldfields (OZBKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Outback Goldfields.

Q

When is Outback Goldfields (OTCQB:OZBKF) reporting earnings?

A

Outback Goldfields does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Outback Goldfields (OZBKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Outback Goldfields.

Q

What sector and industry does Outback Goldfields (OZBKF) operate in?

A

Outback Goldfields is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.