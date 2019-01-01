OYO Corp is a Japanese based company, engages in the geological, geophysical, and geotechnical research and consulting business. The company offers survey and analysis services primarily for ground and groundwater, and ocean water, as well as advisory and consulting services in the areas of disaster management, construction, and environmental investigation. It's products which include Remote Monitoring for underground deformation, Sensor for Deformation Measurement and Standalone with data logger for automatic monitoring of water level with multi-parameters.