One World Lithium Announces Signing License Agreement with US Department of Energys National Energy Technology Laboratory

VANCOUVER, BC – TheNewswire - March 23, 2022 - One World Lithium Inc. OWRDF OWLI (the "Company" or "OWL") announces signing a Non-Exclusive Research and Evaluation License with Option (Patent) (the "License") with the US Department of Energy's ("DOE") National Energy Technology Laboratory ("NETL") for the DOE's Patents titled Selective Lithium Recovery as Lithium Carbonate from Natural Brine and any patents stemming therefrom. (the "Licensed Inventions").

The Agreement allows OWL to research and commercially evaluate the Licensed Inventions. The initial Option Period is for one year from March 02, 2022 with extensions available for an additional period of time. During the Option Period OWL may enter negotiations for an exclusive license within the agreed field of use which are naturally occurring brines with the exception of sea water and geothermal brines. Brines produced as a co-product, by-product, or waste stream from industrial practices or energy production/development processes are also excluded from the field of use. These include but are not limited to brines produced from industrial practices such as oil & gas production, carbon sequestration, enhanced oil recovery, and coal bed methane recovery. Also excluded are brines produced from legacy industrial or energy development practices, such as abandoned mine land (AML)-related brines.

The DOE patent is an advanced direct lithium extraction (DLE) process for the extraction of lithium from natural brines, rapidly generating lithium carbonate. The method uses unique carbon injection-mixing techniques to directly precipitate lithium carbonate in brines. This process requires no solvent, electrodes, and membranes, but only uses carbon dioxide which can be sourced from industrial waste streams or ambient air. It significantly reduces capital and operation costs, process time, energy requirements, and overall carbon dioxide emissions. The process is fully operational at the brine source, eliminating transportation of brines to a chemical processing facility to form lithium carbonate. Deployment of this technology will reduce dependence on foreign lithium sources.

Doug Fulcher, the Company's CEO noted, "this license agreement will allow OWL to work closely with the DOE which may enhance the Company's ability to find lithium properties of merit that may benefit from using the Company's commercialized Separation Technology from DOE and NETL".

About One World Lithium Inc.

OWL remains focused on properties of merit that may contain lithium carbonate in a brine. The Company is also focused on commercial application of the DOE's Separation Technology. OWL intends to license or joint venture its technology to current and future lithium carbonate producers.

