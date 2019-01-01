QQQ
Range
17.43 - 17.79
Vol / Avg.
38.8K/43.1K
Div / Yield
0.61/3.29%
52 Wk
15.86 - 20.52
Mkt Cap
39.9B
Payout Ratio
36.61
Open
17.52
P/E
11.18
EPS
0.54
Shares
2.2B
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Based in Singapore, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation is a banking institution providing consumer and corporate banking and treasury services throughout Asia. OCBC Bank remains the longest-established Singapore bank, founded by the merger of three local banks in 1932. The group's operations include consumer banking; wealth management and private banking through the Bank of Singapore; small to midsize enterprise and business banking; corporate and institutional banking; and insurance through Great Eastern.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oversea-Chinese Banking (OVCHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCPK: OVCHY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Oversea-Chinese Banking's (OVCHY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Oversea-Chinese Banking.

Q

What is the target price for Oversea-Chinese Banking (OVCHY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Oversea-Chinese Banking

Q

Current Stock Price for Oversea-Chinese Banking (OVCHY)?

A

The stock price for Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCPK: OVCHY) is $17.78 last updated Today at 8:53:26 PM.

Q

Does Oversea-Chinese Banking (OVCHY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 11, 2012 to stockholders of record on August 9, 2012.

Q

When is Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCPK:OVCHY) reporting earnings?

A

Oversea-Chinese Banking’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Oversea-Chinese Banking (OVCHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oversea-Chinese Banking.

Q

What sector and industry does Oversea-Chinese Banking (OVCHY) operate in?

A

Oversea-Chinese Banking is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.