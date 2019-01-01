Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTC:OVCHY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 29
EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$2.6B
Earnings History
Oversea-Chinese Banking Questions & Answers
When is Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCPK:OVCHY) reporting earnings?
Oversea-Chinese Banking (OVCHY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 29, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCPK:OVCHY)?
The Actual EPS was $0.75, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Oversea-Chinese Banking’s (OTCPK:OVCHY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.8B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
