QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
2.81 - 2.81
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/1.7K
Div / Yield
0.09/2.50%
52 Wk
2.48 - 3.63
Mkt Cap
2.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.81
P/E
5.13
EPS
0.18
Shares
905.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Outokumpu Oyj is a steel and alloys maker. Its business is divided into four business areas which are Europe, Americas, Long Products and Ferrochrome. Europe consists of both coil and plate operations in Europe. The high-volume and tailored standard stainless-steel grades are primarily used for example in architecture, building and construction, chemical, petrochemical and energy sectors, as well as other process industries. Americas produces standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products. Long Products are used in a wide range of applications such as springs, wires, and surgical equipment and Ferrochrome produces charge grade of ferrochrome.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Outokumpu Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Outokumpu (OUTKY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Outokumpu (OTCPK: OUTKY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Outokumpu's (OUTKY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Outokumpu.

Q

What is the target price for Outokumpu (OUTKY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Outokumpu

Q

Current Stock Price for Outokumpu (OUTKY)?

A

The stock price for Outokumpu (OTCPK: OUTKY) is $2.81 last updated Today at 7:00:11 PM.

Q

Does Outokumpu (OUTKY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $2.24 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 23, 2012 to stockholders of record on April 24, 2012.

Q

When is Outokumpu (OTCPK:OUTKY) reporting earnings?

A

Outokumpu does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Outokumpu (OUTKY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Outokumpu.

Q

What sector and industry does Outokumpu (OUTKY) operate in?

A

Outokumpu is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.