OShares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OShares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (OUSA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OShares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS: OUSA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are OShares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF's (OUSA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for OShares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF.

Q

What is the target price for OShares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (OUSA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for OShares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for OShares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (OUSA)?

A

The stock price for OShares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS: OUSA) is $41.88 last updated Today at 8:59:57 PM.

Q

Does OShares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (OUSA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 2, 2018 to stockholders of record on July 30, 2018.

Q

When is OShares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA) reporting earnings?

A

OShares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is OShares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (OUSA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OShares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does OShares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (OUSA) operate in?

A

OShares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the BATS.