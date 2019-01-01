Metso Outotec Corp is a Finnish company. Its offering covers solutions in the aggregates, mining, and metals businesses. The company operates in three reportable segments such as aggregates, minerals, and metals. The company offers its customers crushing and screening equipment for the production of aggregates. Minerals segment provides equipment and full plant solutions for minerals processing, covering comminution, separation and pumps. The metals segment offers processing solutions and equipment for metal refining and chemical processes.