Range
4.15 - 4.51
Vol / Avg.
34.3K/8.3K
Div / Yield
0.11/2.53%
52 Wk
4.29 - 6.44
Mkt Cap
7.5B
Payout Ratio
56.73
Open
4.32
P/E
22.9
EPS
0.08
Shares
1.7B
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Metso Outotec Corp is a Finnish company. Its offering covers solutions in the aggregates, mining, and metals businesses. The company operates in three reportable segments such as aggregates, minerals, and metals. The company offers its customers crushing and screening equipment for the production of aggregates. Minerals segment provides equipment and full plant solutions for minerals processing, covering comminution, separation and pumps. The metals segment offers processing solutions and equipment for metal refining and chemical processes.

Metso Outotec Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Metso Outotec (OUKPY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Metso Outotec (OTCPK: OUKPY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Metso Outotec's (OUKPY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Metso Outotec.

Q

What is the target price for Metso Outotec (OUKPY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Metso Outotec

Q

Current Stock Price for Metso Outotec (OUKPY)?

A

The stock price for Metso Outotec (OTCPK: OUKPY) is $4.51 last updated Today at 8:48:44 PM.

Q

Does Metso Outotec (OUKPY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 26, 2012 to stockholders of record on March 26, 2012.

Q

When is Metso Outotec (OTCPK:OUKPY) reporting earnings?

A

Metso Outotec does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Metso Outotec (OUKPY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Metso Outotec.

Q

What sector and industry does Metso Outotec (OUKPY) operate in?

A

Metso Outotec is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.