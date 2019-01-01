Ottawa Bancorp (OTC:OTTW), Dividends

Ottawa Bancorp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Ottawa Bancorp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Ottawa Bancorp. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.11 on June 15, 2022.
The next dividend payout for Ottawa Bancorp ($OTTW) will be on June 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Ottawa Bancorp (OTTW) shares by June 1, 2022
The next dividend for Ottawa Bancorp (OTTW) will be on May 31, 2022 and will be $0.11
Ottawa Bancorp has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Ottawa Bancorp (OTTW) was $0.11 and was paid out next on June 15, 2022.
Browse dividends on all stocks.