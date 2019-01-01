ñol

OTP Bank
(OTCPK:OTPGF)
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 558.6M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-61
Total Float-

OTP Bank (OTC:OTPGF), Dividends

OTP Bank issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash OTP Bank generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Jun 13, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
No Data

OTP Bank Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next OTP Bank (OTPGF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for OTP Bank.

Q
What date did I need to own OTP Bank (OTPGF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for OTP Bank (OTPGF). The last dividend payout was on June 24, 2004 and was $0.47

Q
How much per share is the next OTP Bank (OTPGF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for OTP Bank (OTPGF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.47 on June 24, 2004

Q
What is the dividend yield for OTP Bank (OTCPK:OTPGF)?
A

The most current yield for OTP Bank (OTPGF) is 0.00% and is payable next on June 24, 2004

