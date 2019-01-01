Oncotelic Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications, developing antisense and small molecule injectable drugs for the treatment of cancer with a focus on rare pediatric cancers, and addressing the current global pandemic. OT-101 is its lead immuno-oncology drug candidate. OT-101 also has activity against SARS-CoV-2. Its other products under pipeline are Artemisinin, CA4P, and Oxi4503. Currently, the company generates revenues from rendering services to other third-party customers for the development of certain drug products or in connection with certain out-licensing agreements.