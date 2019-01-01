QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.22 - 0.25
Vol / Avg.
221.3K/257.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.08 - 0.36
Mkt Cap
93.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.24
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
372.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Oncotelic Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications, developing antisense and small molecule injectable drugs for the treatment of cancer with a focus on rare pediatric cancers, and addressing the current global pandemic. OT-101 is its lead immuno-oncology drug candidate. OT-101 also has activity against SARS-CoV-2. Its other products under pipeline are Artemisinin, CA4P, and Oxi4503. Currently, the company generates revenues from rendering services to other third-party customers for the development of certain drug products or in connection with certain out-licensing agreements.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Oncotelic Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTLC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCQB: OTLC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Oncotelic Therapeutics's (OTLC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Oncotelic Therapeutics.

Q

What is the target price for Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTLC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Oncotelic Therapeutics

Q

Current Stock Price for Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTLC)?

A

The stock price for Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCQB: OTLC) is $0.25 last updated Today at 8:54:11 PM.

Q

Does Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTLC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oncotelic Therapeutics.

Q

When is Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCQB:OTLC) reporting earnings?

A

Oncotelic Therapeutics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTLC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oncotelic Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTLC) operate in?

A

Oncotelic Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.