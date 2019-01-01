QQQ
Outfront Cos focus on small business advertising product, Coupon Flasher.com. Coupon Flasher provides small business the ability to have their coupons and special offers found on the first page of Google. Coupon Flasher.com provides the small business a web page on its site that comes with their coupon or offer, a business video, a business bio, and a link to their web site if they have one, also they get a Google map to their business, and integrated social media strategies.

Outfront Cos Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Outfront Cos (OTFT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Outfront Cos (OTCEM: OTFT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Outfront Cos's (OTFT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Outfront Cos.

Q

What is the target price for Outfront Cos (OTFT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Outfront Cos

Q

Current Stock Price for Outfront Cos (OTFT)?

A

The stock price for Outfront Cos (OTCEM: OTFT) is $0.0003 last updated Fri May 21 2021 14:08:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Outfront Cos (OTFT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Outfront Cos.

Q

When is Outfront Cos (OTCEM:OTFT) reporting earnings?

A

Outfront Cos does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Outfront Cos (OTFT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Outfront Cos.

Q

What sector and industry does Outfront Cos (OTFT) operate in?

A

Outfront Cos is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.