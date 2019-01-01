Outfront Cos focus on small business advertising product, Coupon Flasher.com. Coupon Flasher provides small business the ability to have their coupons and special offers found on the first page of Google. Coupon Flasher.com provides the small business a web page on its site that comes with their coupon or offer, a business video, a business bio, and a link to their web site if they have one, also they get a Google map to their business, and integrated social media strategies.