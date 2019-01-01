Ocumetics Technology Corp is a research and product development company that specializes in adaptive lens designs. It is in the pre-clinical stage of a game-changing technology for the ophthalmic industry - the Bionic Lens. The Bionic Lens is an expandable intraocular lens that fits within the natural lens compartment of the eye to completely eliminate the need for corrective lenses. It re-establishes the natural kinetics of the eye muscles to facilitate the eye's ability to shift focus effortlessly from distance to near and very near range.