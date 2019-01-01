QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.27 - 0.29
Mkt Cap
30.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
108.3M
Outstanding
Ocumetics Technology Corp is a research and product development company that specializes in adaptive lens designs. It is in the pre-clinical stage of a game-changing technology for the ophthalmic industry - the Bionic Lens. The Bionic Lens is an expandable intraocular lens that fits within the natural lens compartment of the eye to completely eliminate the need for corrective lenses. It re-establishes the natural kinetics of the eye muscles to facilitate the eye's ability to shift focus effortlessly from distance to near and very near range.

Ocumetics Technology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ocumetics Technology (OTCFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ocumetics Technology (OTCPK: OTCFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ocumetics Technology's (OTCFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ocumetics Technology.

Q

What is the target price for Ocumetics Technology (OTCFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ocumetics Technology

Q

Current Stock Price for Ocumetics Technology (OTCFF)?

A

The stock price for Ocumetics Technology (OTCPK: OTCFF) is $0.2793 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ocumetics Technology (OTCFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ocumetics Technology.

Q

When is Ocumetics Technology (OTCPK:OTCFF) reporting earnings?

A

Ocumetics Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ocumetics Technology (OTCFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ocumetics Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Ocumetics Technology (OTCFF) operate in?

A

Ocumetics Technology is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.