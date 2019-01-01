QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.55 - 7.04
Mkt Cap
2.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
41.95
EPS
0.04
Shares
422.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Ossur hf is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of non-invasive orthopedic products. The company's products improve mobility through technologies in the field of braces, supports, prosthetic limbs, and compression therapy. Its segments are the Bracing & Support and Prosthetics segment. The bracing & supports products are used to support joints and other body parts for therapeutic and preventative purposes. The Prosthetics segment includes artificial limbs and related products for individuals born without limbs. Its geographical segments are the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA); and the Americas & Asia-Pacific (APAC), of which the Americas generates nearly half of the company's revenue.

Ossur Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ossur (OSSUY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ossur (OTCPK: OSSUY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ossur's (OSSUY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ossur.

Q

What is the target price for Ossur (OSSUY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ossur

Q

Current Stock Price for Ossur (OSSUY)?

A

The stock price for Ossur (OTCPK: OSSUY) is $6.35 last updated Thu Jan 20 2022 20:23:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ossur (OSSUY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ossur.

Q

When is Ossur (OTCPK:OSSUY) reporting earnings?

A

Ossur does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ossur (OSSUY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ossur.

Q

What sector and industry does Ossur (OSSUY) operate in?

A

Ossur is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.