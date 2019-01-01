OneSoft Solutions Inc is a company based in Canada. It is a provider of software solutions for select markets, all of which are developed using Microsoft's new Cloud technologies. The company, through its subsidiary, has developed Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Cloud Platform and services including machine learning, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting and other data science components to assist pipeline companies in preventing pipeline failures. It operates in single reporting segment which is the sale of subscriptions to use its software and provision of software related services.