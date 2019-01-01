QQQ
OneSoft Solutions Inc is a company based in Canada. It is a provider of software solutions for select markets, all of which are developed using Microsoft's new Cloud technologies. The company, through its subsidiary, has developed Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Cloud Platform and services including machine learning, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting and other data science components to assist pipeline companies in preventing pipeline failures. It operates in single reporting segment which is the sale of subscriptions to use its software and provision of software related services.

OneSoft Solutions Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OneSoft Solutions (OSSIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OneSoft Solutions (OTCQB: OSSIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are OneSoft Solutions's (OSSIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for OneSoft Solutions.

Q

What is the target price for OneSoft Solutions (OSSIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for OneSoft Solutions

Q

Current Stock Price for OneSoft Solutions (OSSIF)?

A

The stock price for OneSoft Solutions (OTCQB: OSSIF) is $0.335 last updated Today at 8:50:23 PM.

Q

Does OneSoft Solutions (OSSIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for OneSoft Solutions.

Q

When is OneSoft Solutions (OTCQB:OSSIF) reporting earnings?

A

OneSoft Solutions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is OneSoft Solutions (OSSIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OneSoft Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does OneSoft Solutions (OSSIF) operate in?

A

OneSoft Solutions is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.