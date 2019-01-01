QQQ
Range
0.89 - 0.91
Vol / Avg.
41.1K/30.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.77 - 1.4
Mkt Cap
115.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.9
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
128.6M
Outstanding
Osino Resources Corp is a Canadian company, focused on the acquisition and development of gold projects in Namibia. The company has two geographical segments Canada and Nambia. The company's project includes Osino Gold Project which is located in central Namibia in the area known as the Central Plateau.


Osino Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Osino Resources (OSIIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Osino Resources (OTCQX: OSIIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Osino Resources's (OSIIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Osino Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Osino Resources (OSIIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Osino Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Osino Resources (OSIIF)?

A

The stock price for Osino Resources (OTCQX: OSIIF) is $0.89785 last updated Today at 8:23:46 PM.

Q

Does Osino Resources (OSIIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Osino Resources.

Q

When is Osino Resources (OTCQX:OSIIF) reporting earnings?

A

Osino Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Osino Resources (OSIIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Osino Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Osino Resources (OSIIF) operate in?

A

Osino Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.