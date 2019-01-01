QQQ
Orca Energy Group Inc produces and sells natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. The company delivers gas to TPDC through a long-term gas sales agreement to the TPDC operated National Natural Gas Infrastructure on Songo Songo Island where the natural gas is processed before being transported to Dar es Salaam for power and industrial use. In addition to gas supplied to TPDC, Songas and TANESCO for the generation of power, the company has developed and supplies an industrial gas market in the Dar es Salaam area.

Orca Energy Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Orca Energy Group (ORXGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Orca Energy Group (OTCPK: ORXGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Orca Energy Group's (ORXGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Orca Energy Group.

Q

What is the target price for Orca Energy Group (ORXGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Orca Energy Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Orca Energy Group (ORXGF)?

A

The stock price for Orca Energy Group (OTCPK: ORXGF) is $4.41 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:40:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Orca Energy Group (ORXGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Orca Energy Group.

Q

When is Orca Energy Group (OTCPK:ORXGF) reporting earnings?

A

Orca Energy Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Orca Energy Group (ORXGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Orca Energy Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Orca Energy Group (ORXGF) operate in?

A

Orca Energy Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.