Orca Energy Group Inc produces and sells natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. The company delivers gas to TPDC through a long-term gas sales agreement to the TPDC operated National Natural Gas Infrastructure on Songo Songo Island where the natural gas is processed before being transported to Dar es Salaam for power and industrial use. In addition to gas supplied to TPDC, Songas and TANESCO for the generation of power, the company has developed and supplies an industrial gas market in the Dar es Salaam area.